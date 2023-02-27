Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 65,000 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of Steven Madden worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHOO. Loop Capital upped their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

Shares of SHOO opened at $35.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

