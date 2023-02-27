Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,569 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.0% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $61.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.22. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

