UFP Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

UFP Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $8.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Shares of UFPI opened at $85.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.11. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $392,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

