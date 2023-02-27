VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 204,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

