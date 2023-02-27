Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

