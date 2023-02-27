Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.7% annually over the last three years.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Westwood Holdings Group

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 6,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $78,542.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,087.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Stories

