Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.4 %

WHR stock opened at $139.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $210.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

