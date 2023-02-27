Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Yum! Brands by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 541,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,562,000 after buying an additional 32,678 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 316,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,663,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $126.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

See Also

