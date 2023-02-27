Zacks Investment Management Has $1.65 Million Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.14% of 1st Source worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Stock Performance

SRCE opened at $49.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $59.94.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRCE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

