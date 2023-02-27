Zacks Investment Management Has $1.74 Million Stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Shares of DCT opened at $18.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $24.01.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

