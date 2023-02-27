Zacks Investment Management Has $2.20 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $228.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.42. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.