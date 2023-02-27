Zacks Investment Management Invests $2.02 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Insulet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet Stock Performance

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD opened at $294.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,905.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

