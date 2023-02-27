Zacks Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $27.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.59. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

