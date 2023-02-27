Zacks Investment Management Trims Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.08% of Encore Wire worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 132.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Encore Wire

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Encore Wire Trading Up 0.0 %

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $188.48 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $206.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.