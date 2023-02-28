24,434 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EEFT stock opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $141.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.58.
Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.
