24,434 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT stock opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $141.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing, Epay, Money Transfer, and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

