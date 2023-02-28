256,650 Shares in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 256,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RFP. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 683.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,458,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,184,000 after buying an additional 1,272,337 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,866,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth $22,717,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 239.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after acquiring an additional 409,460 shares during the period. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter valued at about $7,900,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96.

A number of research analysts have commented on RFP shares. Scotiabank lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $231,278.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $231,278.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,000,425.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,856.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

