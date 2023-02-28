47,448 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Unum Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Unum Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE UNM opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $46.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.