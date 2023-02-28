AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABCL. Truist Financial began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

AbCellera Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of -0.16. AbCellera Biologics has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $14.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.

Insider Activity

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 85,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,180,879.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,696,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,310,000 after acquiring an additional 743,808 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,513 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after acquiring an additional 156,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Stories

