Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $808.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.57. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 420.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $59,268.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $96,993.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,267 shares of company stock worth $519,919. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.