AES (NYSE:AES) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AES. Argus increased their price target on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. AES has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -140.42%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AES by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AES by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,620,000 after purchasing an additional 914,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AES by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,686,000 after acquiring an additional 314,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AES by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,135,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,659,000 after buying an additional 53,261 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

