Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.41.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,908,717 shares of company stock worth $232,212,739. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank raised its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.