Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 177.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $257.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.59.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

