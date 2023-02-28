Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

ALSN stock opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 606 shares in the company, valued at $29,233.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,233.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $199,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at $539,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,531 shares of company stock valued at $957,059 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

