Allstate Corp Cuts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFX. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 4.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $199.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.72 and its 200-day moving average is $194.07. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $243.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

