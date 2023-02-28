Allstate Corp Decreases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NetApp by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after acquiring an additional 244,451 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NetApp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,583 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in NetApp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in NetApp by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTAP. Northland Securities dropped their price target on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

