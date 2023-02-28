Allstate Corp Lowers Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Allstate Corp cut its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $234.89.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $481,343.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,343.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.22.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

