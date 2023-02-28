Allstate Corp Makes New $311,000 Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $265,201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 114.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,700 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after purchasing an additional 726,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,038,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,888,000 after purchasing an additional 611,456 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.52.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.