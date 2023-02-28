Allstate Corp Purchases 4,276 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 108.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

