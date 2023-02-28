Allstate Corp Sells 2,924 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Allstate Corp lowered its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 58.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $432,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,670. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.87.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.90.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

