AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 7.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,434,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,915,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 362,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 7.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 24.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 527,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,292 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 219.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

