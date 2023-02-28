AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,489,000 after purchasing an additional 357,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,572,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,735,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

LKQ Trading Down 0.2 %

LKQ opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

