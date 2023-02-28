AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 131.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,031 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCEP opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

