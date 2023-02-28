AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 12,208 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average is $111.95. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $165.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

