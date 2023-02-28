AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 60,605 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 592.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,605 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $4,443,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 120.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 111,383 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth about $5,151,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

