AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of INVH stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.