AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.38.

Shares of EXPD opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.17.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

