AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,265 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 46.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,298,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,013,000 after buying an additional 731,074 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 553.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 444,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,947,000 after buying an additional 376,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 984,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,990,000 after buying an additional 209,758 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth $4,649,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,437,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,337,000 after buying an additional 122,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGH opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

