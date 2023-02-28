AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,296,000 after buying an additional 168,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,540,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 752,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,315,000 after buying an additional 165,076 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 591,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,354,000 after buying an additional 179,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,174,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Price Performance

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $527,055.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 77,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,032.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,713 shares of company stock valued at $578,027 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.92. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.59, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

