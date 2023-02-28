AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 142.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Loews by 35.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 21.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 6.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 4.8% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 91.8% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Loews Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of L stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.
Loews Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.
About Loews
Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.
