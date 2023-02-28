AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 183.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 955.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,992,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,790 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after acquiring an additional 90,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $188.51 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2,570.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,314 shares of company stock valued at $39,882,865 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

