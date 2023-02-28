AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

SPGI opened at $341.51 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.89 and a 200-day moving average of $345.13.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Argus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

