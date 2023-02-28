AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,291 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 1,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 284,769 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.45. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $617.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

