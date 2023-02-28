AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.87. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.