AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,230 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $339.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.03. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

