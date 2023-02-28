AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,132 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schneider National worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 691,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,566,000 after acquiring an additional 404,251 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 108.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 391,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,448,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after acquiring an additional 258,986 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.62.

SNDR stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $30.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

