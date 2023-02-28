AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 110,447 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,716 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 110,447 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after acquiring an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,332 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $187,625,000 after acquiring an additional 112,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after acquiring an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,956.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,400 shares of company stock worth $1,930,090 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

