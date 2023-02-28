AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 16,071 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,071 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

