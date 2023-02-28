AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 18,169 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,169 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 85.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHI opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $122.29.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.89%.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

