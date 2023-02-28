AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 27,205 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,205 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 38,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.19.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

