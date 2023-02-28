AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $412.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71. The company has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.90 and its 200-day moving average is $409.24.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.00.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Stories

